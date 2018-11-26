Why Juventus' Ronaldo and Serie A players wore a red strip on their faces

77 Monday, November 26th 2018 at 00:25 GMT +3 | Monday, November 26th 2018 at 00:25 GMT +3 | Football By Odero Charles:

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo gives the thumb-up sign as he sports a red sign on his face on the occasion of the day against violence on women, prior to a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and SPAL on November 24, 2018. (Photo | AP)

All those who watched the Italian league matches on Saturday could not fail to notice that all players wore a red streak on their face.

To support a campaign raising awareness on violence against women, Cristiano Ronaldo had a red mark on his face.

The red markings were also found on the faces of Napoli captain Marek Hamsik, Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi and AC Milan goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma and referees. Paulo Dybala supported the campaign in April playing for Juventus (Pic: GETTY)

The smear is intended to highlight the violence faced by around one third of women in their lifetimes.

The initiative is in collaboration with WeWorld Onlus, an organisation who have spent 20 years defending women's rights across the world.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

This is the second time that such action is held in Italy. In the fourth month of this year, the players also had red markings on their faces.