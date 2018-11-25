Update: Eden Hazard set to leave Chelsea

By Game Yetu: Sunday, November 25th 2018 at 18:15 GMT +3 | Football
Hazard has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for some time

Chelsea are reportedly planning for Eden Hazard’s exit, according to OK Diario.

Hazard's current contract expires in 2020 and his club have been unsuccessful in tying him down despite months of offers.

The Spanish outlet claim the Blues are not confident of the Belgian signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has been strongly linked with Real Madrid and Chelsea could decide to cash in providing the Bernabeu giants meet their asking price.

The winger has netted eight times and provided four assists in all competitions.

N'Golo Kante signs new 5-year deal at Chelsea- That makes him the highest paid player at the club

Chelsea announced on Friday that N’Golo Kante had signed a new five-year deal worth around £290,000-a-week.

That makes the 27 year old the highest paid player at the club ahead of Hazard.

