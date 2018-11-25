Rugby: Mwamba forced to dance to Homeboyz beats

77 Sunday, November 25th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sunday, November 25th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Rugby By Clement Wekulo:

Homebyz's Alvin Otieno is tackled by Eliakim Kichoi (centre) and Ronny Omondi (right) of Mwamba during Sepetuka Rugby Sevens 2018 at Eldoret Sports Club on Sunday July 29, 2018. [Jonah Onyango,Standard]

Homeboyz registered their first win of the season after handing hosts Mwamba a 22-18 loss in a Kenya Cup match played at the Railways Club yesterday.

The Deejays won through four tries and two conversions against Mwamba's two penalties, one try and a solitary penalty try.

Homeboyz missed a chance to take an early lead as Henry Ayah squandered a penalty from close range.

The Deejays were made to rue the miss moments later as Mwamba full back Brian Kivasia handed his side a 3-0 advantage from the boot.

Homeboyz started making inroads in the Mwamba territory and their efforts paid off when Bush Mwale dotted down for a try which Ayah failed to convert.

The former Nakuru RFC man would finally get it right at the third time of asking as he converted Brian Juma's try to give Homeboyz a 12-3 lead.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Kivasia reduced the deficit for Mwamba with his second penalty before Homeboyz responded through Joseph Amalemba who scored an unconverted try to send his side 17-6 up at half time.

On resumption, Homeboyz continued with their dominance as William Diffu scored their fourth try but Ayah's attempt from the boot went wide.

Mwamba scored an unconverted try before a Homeboyz infringement earned them a penalty try but Homeboyz held on to bag the win.

In other matches played yesterday, University of Nairobi's Mean Machine thumped Strathmore Leos 23-10 as Nondescript stunned defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank 27-22. [Clement Wekulo]