Rugby: Mwamba forced to dance to Homeboyz beats
Homeboyz registered their first win of the season after handing hosts Mwamba a 22-18 loss in a Kenya Cup match played at the Railways Club yesterday.
The Deejays won through four tries and two conversions against Mwamba's two penalties, one try and a solitary penalty try.
Homeboyz missed a chance to take an early lead as Henry Ayah squandered a penalty from close range.
The Deejays were made to rue the miss moments later as Mwamba full back Brian Kivasia handed his side a 3-0 advantage from the boot.
Homeboyz started making inroads in the Mwamba territory and their efforts paid off when Bush Mwale dotted down for a try which Ayah failed to convert.
The former Nakuru RFC man would finally get it right at the third time of asking as he converted Brian Juma's try to give Homeboyz a 12-3 lead.
Kivasia reduced the deficit for Mwamba with his second penalty before Homeboyz responded through Joseph Amalemba who scored an unconverted try to send his side 17-6 up at half time.
On resumption, Homeboyz continued with their dominance as William Diffu scored their fourth try but Ayah's attempt from the boot went wide.
Mwamba scored an unconverted try before a Homeboyz infringement earned them a penalty try but Homeboyz held on to bag the win.
In other matches played yesterday, University of Nairobi's Mean Machine thumped Strathmore Leos 23-10 as Nondescript stunned defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank 27-22. [Clement Wekulo]
