Simbas eye Germany scalp in Repechage dead rubber

207 Friday, November 23rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Friday, November 23rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Rugby By Clement Wekulo:

Simbas' William Ambaka (left) and Elkeans Musonye of Kenya during Africa Gold Cup match against Tunisia at RFUEA grounds on Saturday Aug 11, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya national 15s rugby team, The Simbas, will tonight face Germany in Marseille, France as curtains fall on the 2019 Rugby World Cup Repechage.

Both sides are out of the running and will only be playing for pride when the match gets underway at 8pm at the 5,000-seater Stade Delort.

So far, Kenya are winless in the four-nation tournament that acts as a qualifier to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Having suffered a 65-19 loss to Canada in their opener, Simbas’ hopes of a maiden World Cup appearance were dented last weekend when they blew a 12-7 halftime lead to lose 42-17 against Hong Kong.

Ahead of tonight’s match, Kenya coach Ian Snook has described Germany as a well organised side, calling upon his charges to up their game.

“They are a good all-round team that is quite organised and they have several attacking threats. But Kenya needs to step up a few levels in our game in all aspects if we are to beat the big teams,” Snook told Xinhuanet.

Kenya and Germany last faced off in an international friendly in Nairobi last year, a match which Germany stunned the hosts 32-29.