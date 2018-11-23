New coach promises to sharpen Leopards claws

New AFC Leopards coach Nikola Kavazovic says he is on a mission to make Ingwe the best locally.

And the Serbian has given himself three months to achieve the target in an announcement that will excite Leopards’ fans who are used to disappointments every season.

Speaking after watching his side draw 1-1 with relegated Wazito, the coach said he likes what he sees and intends to build on it.

“Having coached Rollers in the group stages of the CAF Champions League last season and having been with AFC for the last three weeks, I can confidently say that they are among the top teams in Africa.

“They also have the potential to be the best team in Kenya in three months and we are working towards it,” he said.

Kavazovic helped Botswana’s Township Rollers qualify for the group stages of the CAF Champions League last season.

The coach said he was satisfied with his team’s performance against Wazito despite the result.

“I believe that every result in a football match is important including in pre-season and today we did well against our opponents considering we controlled the match.

“We are in a very sensitive stage of our preparation because the players are extremely tired after a long season but despite that I am impressed that everything that I showed them came out today except converting the chances.”

He also confirmed that the club will sign Zimbabwean Michelle Katsvairo who has been on trials with the club.

The Zimbabwean was on loan at Tanzanian side Singida from Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.

“This match was a great opportunity for me to see what we have and I can say that Katsvairo was very impressive.”