Usain Bolt contacted by top European club for potential deal

207 Thursday, November 22nd 2018 at 18:09 GMT +3 | Thursday, November 22nd 2018 at 18:09 GMT +3 | Football By Reuters:

Turkish top-tier soccer club Sivasspor has contacted Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt over a potential deal for the second half of the season, state-run TRT television reported.

Earlier this month, Bolt finished his football trial at Central Coast Mariners in Australia and will leave the club after failing to agree on commercial terms, the A-League side said on Friday.

Last week, Bolt said he may give up on his dream of becoming a professional footballer despite having “a lot of offers” and added that he will make a decision on his future by the end of November. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

“I have received offers from many clubs. I will make a decision at the end of November. Either I will continue or I will end my dreams. This is not about money. This is my dream,” he told reporters.

The mid-season transfer for the Turkish league is between Jan. 5 and Jan. 31, 2019.

Sivasspor could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Turkish club, currently sitting in 11th place in the Super Lig, already has multiple international stars such as Robinho, Carl Medjani, Arouna Kone, Gabriel Torje and Douglas.