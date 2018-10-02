Volleyball: Munala disappointed with Kenya’s performance after losing again

Volleyball Kenya's Edith Wisa and Stephanie Enright of Puerto Rico. [FIVB]

Poor reception costs Kenya in second loss

Kenya face daunting task against giants Brazil tomorrow.

National women’s volleyball team head coach Japheth Munala has blamed poor reception and communication breakdown for his side’s straight sets defeat to Puerto Rico 2018 in the World Championships yesterday.

Puerto Rico won 25-20, 25-22, 25-15 in yesterday’s Group D match.

Both teams came into the match with 1-1 records after mixed results in their opening two matches.

And for Malkia Strikers to achieve their second round qualification dreams, they must win at least one of their remaining two group matches; against giants Brazil tomorrow (1:20pm) and Dominican Republic on Thursday (10:10am).

Kenya registered a historic straight set victory over Kazakhstan in their opening match before losing to Serbia by the same set scoreline, while Puerto Rico bounced back from their 3-0 defeat to Brazil to thrash Kazakhstan 3-0 on Sunday.

The nine-time African champions gave Puerto Rico a run for their money in the opening two sets, but the South Americans prevailed in the contest via a stronger attack and superior defense.

After a neck-and-neck affair in both sets, Puerto Rico made quick adjustments in their blocks as they capitalised on Kenya’s unforced errors to secure their third consecutive victory over the East Africans.

Kenya had a chance to bounce back in the second set, but threw away a four-point lead to lose 25-22.

Though Munala was somewhat disappointed with the result, he hopes to make good use of today’s rest day ahead of tomorrow’s tricky match against Brazil.

“Our aim today (Monday) was to qualify for the second round but Puerto Rico stopped us. We still have two games left. We will try to grow in the coming matches,” said Munala.

“We led 19-15 in the second set but did not receive well after that. We must get ready for Brazil next. We will go all out against them.”

Daly Santana was the heroine for the South Americans, garnering 18 points, three more than her clinical teammate Stephanie Enright as Kenya’s skipper Mercy Moim picked up 11 points.

“Though we played better against them than we did the last time we met, we did not play as planned. We will look forward to the next matches,” said Moim.

Her Puerto Rico counterpart Natalia Valentin said; “They (Kenya) had strong serves, blocks and hits. We adjusted to have more discipline on our blocks and that was key. We are still working to reach our goals and objectives for this tournament.”

Puerto Rico face Dominican Republic tomorrow as Kenya clash with Brazil, while Serbia entertain Kazakhstan.