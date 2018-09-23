Chelsea will be FORCED into wholesale Europa League changes by gruelling schedule - Maurizio Sarri
Maurizio Sarri admits he will have to rest stars such as Eden Hazard even more often as the Europa League goes on.
Sarri named a strong side for Chelsea’s opening Europa League game on Thursday, a 1-0 away win over Greek side PAOK Salonika, with only Hazard, David Luiz, Mateo Kovacic and Emerson Palmieri left in England.
But the former Napoli boss warned: “As you know, for an English team, it is very difficult to play in the Europa League with the Premier League rules.
“In Italy, it is different. In Italy, after this match, we would play for sure on Monday night [not on Sunday, when the Blues visit West Ham. In England, we cannot ask this, so we have to play after 64 hours.
“It’s not so easy.
“In this moment, maybe it is not a great problem, because we have played only six matches. Maybe in two, three or four months, it will be a problem.
“First of all, I hope to be in the Europa League in three or four months. Maybe then I have to rest many players on Thursdays... five, six, seven at a time.”
Victory in Greece continued Sarri’s perfect six-win start as Blues boss.
He said: “I didn’t expect that when I came to England. I am surprised. In Naples, the first month was very difficult.
“Of course, I know that the Premier League is very competitive. I know that, in the future, probably, I will have to face more difficulties.”
Starting with West Ham, of whom Sarri said: “They are a very good team. I think the position in the table of West Ham is not reality.”
