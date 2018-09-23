Kenya Open: Kibet and Okutoyi win Kenya Open titles
Kibet, Okutoyi chalk up victories
Ibrahim Kibet and Angela Okutoyi are the 2018 Britam Kenya Open tennis championship. Kibet and Okutoyi were crowned yesterday after winning the men and women’s singles final at Nairobi Club.
The duo upset the form book when they beat the Changawa siblings Ismael and Shufaa to grab the top prize. Okutoyi made history when she downed three-time Kenya Open winner Shufaa to become the youngest player ever to win the title at the age of 14 years.
Young Okutoyi dominated Shufaa from the onset, easing to a 6-1 lead in the first set. Shufaa who was seeking to reclaim the country’s most prestigious tennis trophy, recovered in the second set as she engage a resilient Okutoyi in a neck-to-neck chase for victory. Okutoyi sealed her opponent’s fate when she broke the tie 7-6 (3) to win her maiden Kenya Open title.
Okutoyi said: “Winning against an experienced player and a three-time champion didn’t really cross my mind.
