Which are the richest football league clubs in the world?
It might lack the glamour of the English top flight, but there's still plenty of money in the Football League.
No fewer than six Championship clubs have an owner or majority shareholder with an estimated wealth of £1bn or more. Another four have owners whose wealth is at least half a billion.
Compare that to the Premier League where 14 clubs are owned by billionaires. The gap isn't all that big.
Aston Villa, Barnsley, Stoke, West Brom, Bristol City and Preston all have owners or majority shareholders with estimated wealths in 10 figures.
But who are the super-rich folk financing them and where does YOUR club rank in the list?
Here, Mirror Football has ranked every club in the English Football League based on the wealth of their owners or majority shareholders.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
The figures have been collected from sources including local news reports, Forbes and companycheck.co.uk .
The EFL rich list
Club - owner - estimated wealth
- Aston Villa - Dr Tony Xia, Nassef Sawiris, Wesley Edens - £8,100,000,000
- Barnsley - International Investment Consortium (Headed by Chien Lee) - £6,900,000,000
- Stoke - Coates family - £3,100,000,000
- West Brom - Guochuan Lai - £2,800,000,000
- Bristol City - Steve Lansdown - £1,720,000,000
- Preston - Trevor Hemmings - £1,000,000,000
- Ipswich - Marcus Evans - £800,000,000
- Portsmouth - Michael Eisner - £761,363,968
- Reading - Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li - £700,000,000 * only represents wealth of Dai Xiu Li
- Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri - £520,000,000
- Derby - Mel Morris - £500,000,000
- Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis - £470,000,000
- Leeds - Andrea Radrizzani - £450,000,000
- Birmingham - Paul Suen (Trillion Trophy Asia) - £450,000,000
- Bristol Rovers - Dwane Sports (Al-Qadi family) - £400,000,000
- QPR - Tony Fernandes, Lakshmi Mittal - £345,000,000
- Scunthorpe United - Peter Swann (family) - £340,000,000
- Sheffield United - Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - £260,000,000
- Hull - Assem Allam - £250,000,000
- Wigan - Dave Whelan - £250,000,000
- Middlesbrough - Steve Gibson - £195,000,000
- Rotherham - Tony Stewart and J Stewart - £180,000,000
- Millwall - John Berylson, Richard Smith - £175,000,000
- Milton Keynes Dons - Pete Winkelman - £157,900,000
- Forest Green Rovers - Dale Vince - £107,000,000
- Blackpool - Owen Oyston - £100,000,000
- Bradford City - Stefan Rupp and Edin Rahic - £100,000,000
- Stevenage - Phil Wallace - £70,000,000
- Notts County - Alan Hardy - £55,000,000
- Swindon Town - Lee Power - £45,000,000
- Colchester United - Robbie Cowling - £40,000,000
- Norwich - Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones - £30,000,000
- Carlisle United - CUFC Holdings Ltd (lead shareholder Andrew Jenkins) - £17,100,000
- Crewe Alexandra - Mr Norman Hassall - £14,400,000
- Shrewsbury Town - Roland Wycherley - £14,300,000
- Sunderland - Stewart Donald - £8,400,000
- Mansfield Town - John Radford - £7,100,000
- Walsall - Jeff Bonser - £3,300,000
*Other clubs were either owned by supporters’ trusts or the owner’s estimated wealth could not be ascertained.
LATEST STORIES
A week in the life of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah
REVEALED: Richest football league clubs based on owners' wealth
Upon completion, the facility will be 42nd golf course in Kenya
- Pogba’s Man United future in fresh doubt as Barcelona plan 'full-scale assault' Premier League 6 hours ago
- REVEALED: Richest football league clubs based on owners' wealthFootball 5 hours ago
- Broadcast rights: StarTimes to air Europa LeagueFootball 16 hours ago
- KPL: AFC lick wounds after painful loss to Kariobangi sideFootball 16 hours ago
- A week in the life of Liverpool star Mohamed SalahPremier League 3 hours ago
- Athletics: Huge field for Mombasa International Marathon Athletics 16 hours ago
- EFL Championship preview: West Brom finally finding their best form in title chasePremier League 6 hours ago