Chelsea star fails to turn up for training amid transfer speculations

207 Wednesday, August 1st 2018 at 19:47 GMT +3 | Wednesday, August 1st 2018 at 19:47 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Willian has failed to arrive for Chelsea pre-season training after reportedly encountering problems with his passport.

Willian has been the subject of interest from Barcelona this summer and Real Madrid have reportedly tabled a £65m offer.

The 29-year-old was set to return to Chelsea last Friday after an extended vacation following Brazil's exit from the 2018 World Cup.

But the player failed to show, informing the club ahead of time about complications with his passport, meaning the Blues are not concerned by his absence.

The player himself appeared to reaffirm his commitment to the club after a fallout with former manager Antonio Conte. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

"I am very happy at Chelsea and I am very happy living in London," Willian said ahead of joining up with new boss Maurizio Sarri.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Willian hit 13 goals and assisted 12 more for the Blues last term in all competitions.

It was enough to convince Tite to start the Chelsea star for the Selecao at this summer's tournament in Russia.

Despite an assist in the last 16 victory over Mexico, Willian's tournament ended in disappointment, substituted at half-time in the quarter-final defeat to Belgium.

Roberto Firmino and Alisson have both returned to Liverpool training on Tuesday after also featuring for Brazil at the World Cup.