Chelsea receive good news about signing Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain
By Game Yetu:
77Sunday, July 29th 2018 at 19:58 GMT +3 | Football
Chelsea have moved ahead of AC Milan in the race to land Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain after offering the Argentine a £120,000-a-week contract.
Higuain, 30, is surplus to requirements in Turin following the £90million capture of Cristiano Ronaldo. Blues boss Maurizio Sarri wants to link up again with Higuain after working with him at Napoli.
Milan have offered the player £80,000 a week – boosting Chelsea’s hopes of sealing a £90m deal to sign both Higuain and defender Daniele Rugani.
