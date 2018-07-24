Schools: North Eastern's Tarbaj delight in nationals debut

Tarbaj Secondary School made history after becoming the first Sub-county school to win the North Eastern Regional Under-19 boys' football title.

They defeated favourites Boys Town High School of Garissa County.

The school, which was founded eight years ago, shocked many when they made it to the Eldoret games.

They are now determined to leave a mark at the national scene.

Tarbaj coach Issa Adan said his boys are committed on bringing the title home but are aware of the task ahead of them.

"I know we can make history and win the tournament but we will not be carried away by our regional achievement as there very good teams in the championships," said Adan.

Adan urged his boys to up their game and increase their chances of excelling at the national games.

“Every team in the competition is hopeful of winning and we also want the trophy, but this being our first time at the games, we are targeting a top-three finish,” he added.

Tarjab will be banking on the talented midfielder Hussein Abdi and lethal striker Khalid Qadar, who were impressive scoring 15 goals between themselves at the regional games.

However, Adan said the cold weather may have some negative effects on his team. [Kunow Abdullahi]