Kylian Mbappe admits he encouraged N'Golo Kante to join PSG during the World Cup tournament

77 Monday, July 23rd 2018 at 20:04 GMT +3 | Monday, July 23rd 2018 at 20:04 GMT +3 | Football By Odero Charles:

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante is being persuaded by Kylian Mbappe (Image: Getty)

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint Germain to sign his countryman N'golo Kante from Chelsea before the close of transfer window, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

The pair were instrumental to France World Cup triumph in Russia and the 19-year-old is hoping to bring his partnership with the midfielder to the club level. Kylian Mbappe reveals chat with N'Golo Kante over PSG move

Mbappe told France Football (h/t Get French Football News) that PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is interested in signing Kante from Chelsea:

"It is true that the president [Al-Khelaifi] consulted me. My response was that N'Golo would do our team some good," Mbappe said.

"I spoke with N'Golo during the World Cup. I was careful to not overdo it, though, as transfers can flood your mind. In the end, I just put a few words in his pocket, which I am sure he must have discovered once he got home, to get the message across." Kante starred for France as Les Bleus beat Croatia 4-2 to win the World Cup

With the futures of Real Madrid targets Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois at Stamford Bridge uncertain, Blues may now struggle to keep him with PSG and Mbappe keen for him to move to Ligue 1.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

N’Golo Kante has been a huge Chelsea hit ever since signing from Leicester in 2016.