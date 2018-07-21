Uhuru, Raila condole with Oliech after mother’s death

77 Saturday, July 21st 2018 at 19:02 GMT +3 | Saturday, July 21st 2018 at 19:02 GMT +3 | Football By Gilbert Wandera:

Fans, leaders condole with Oliech after mother’s death

At the height of her son’s success, Mama Mary Oliech was a constant figure at the stadium to cheer Dennis Oliech during Harambee Stars matches.

Such was her support and passion that she was always among fans who turned up to cheer the national team.

Accompanied by other family members, Mary always took her seat at the VIP stand but never sat down for the whole duration of a match, always urging her son on and, backed up by the love of a mother, Oliech never disappointed. Dennis Oliech in a file photo.

Apart from her constant appearance at the stadium, Mary was also known for her delicious fish dishes.

Cancer battle

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

For those who are familiar with Chaka Road in the upmarket Hurlingham estate, Mama Oliech restaurant is always filled up at lunch time.

It is almost impossible to find a parking space, especially for those who get there late. Even years after handing over the restaurant to her eldest daughter, Sarah, to manage, the food has not lost its taste.

Her passion did not dissipate even when sickness struck her three years ago. She was away for two years seeking treatment in France. When she returned home, she opened a new restaurant in Dagoretti, which continued to attract more and more clients.

And when she died on Friday, having lost her battle to cancer, the football fraternity, the public and politicians were united in mourning her.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa said: “On my own behalf and that of the entire football fraternity, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Dennis ‘the Menace’ Oliech, following the untimely passing on of Mama Mary Auma.” Mark Zuckerberg at Mama Oliech's - Nairobi eating fish and Ugali

President Uhuru Kenyatta posted on Twitter: “Iam deeply saddened by the news of the passing on of Mama Oliech this evening. My heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mama Mary Auma, and indeed all Kenyans. May our Lord bless and comfort all of you during this time of grief.”

I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing on of Mama Oliech this evening. My heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mama Mary Auma, and indeed all Kenyans. May our Lord bless and comfort all of you during this time of grief. #RIPMamaOliech — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) July 20, 2018

Former FKF Coast Executive Committee member Hussein Terry, who visited Mary in France while undergoing treatment, said the deceased will be greatly missed.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga also sent his condolences.

My deepest condolences to Dennis Oliech, the entire Oliech family and the soccer fraternity following the passing on of Mama Oliech after a long illness. We stand with the family in prayer at this time of grief. May her soul forever rest in eternal peace. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 20, 2018

“We stand with the family in prayer at this time of grief. May her soul forever rest in eternal peace,” said Raila.

My deepest condolences to Dennis and the entire Oliech Family on the demise of their mother, Mary Auma. Not only did Mama Oliech nurture a star footballer but she also grew her business into a household name through sheer determination. May she rest in peace. #RIPMamaOliech pic.twitter.com/g1996LjvC6 — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) July 20, 2018

[Gilbert Wandera]