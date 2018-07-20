Beatrice Chepkoech breaks steeple chase World Record

By Gameyetu: Friday, July 20th 2018 at 22:19 GMT +3 | Athletics
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech has broken the 3,000m steeplechase World Record after running 8:44:32 seconds at the Monaco leg of the IAAF Diamond League.

Beatrice who is a Commonwealth silver medalist managed to outrun Bahrainian Ruth Jebet’s record of 8:52:78 seconds set in Paris two years ago.

More to follow…

