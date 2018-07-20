Beatrice Chepkoech breaks steeple chase World Record
Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech has broken the 3,000m steeplechase World Record after running 8:44:32 seconds at the Monaco leg of the IAAF Diamond League.
Beatrice who is a Commonwealth silver medalist managed to outrun Bahrainian Ruth Jebet’s record of 8:52:78 seconds set in Paris two years ago.
More to follow…
Related Topics: Beatrice Chepkoech 3 000m steeplechase World Record
Comment Policy
LATEST STORIES
Starlets tackle Tanzania
Football 57 minutes ago
Big shots set up London date
Athletics 57 minutes ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Beatrice Chepkoech breaks steeple chase World Record
Athletics 2 hours ago
Former Stars Captain Oliech mother dies
Football 4 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- Inside Ronaldo's £4.8m mansion set for sale after joining JuventusFootball 14 hours ago
- Man City consider selling Sterling after World Cup gamble failedGossip & Rumours 12 hours ago
- Arsenal ready to sell key player to ChelseaGossip & Rumours 1 day ago
- Juventus responds to Zidane’s return rumoursGossip & Rumours 2 days ago
- Jose Mourinho reveals who will be Manchester United captain next seasonFootball 6 hours ago
- Kenyans Indiza and Andersen make the cut at MastersGolf 57 minutes ago
- Big shots set up London date Athletics 57 minutes ago