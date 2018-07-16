Thierry Henry quits TV to focus on coaching

By AFP: Monday, July 16th 2018 at 22:29 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Thierry Henry leaves SkySports to focus on his coaching career

Retired France and Arsenal star Thierry Henry said on Monday that he was quitting as a football analyst with British broadcaster Sky Sports to focus on a coaching career.

Thierry Henry got stuck into his coaching dutie-   France beat Belgium 1-0 to reach World Cup final Tue 10 Jul 2018

Henry, who had worked for Sky since 2015, has also been an assistant to Belgium manager Roberto Martinez since 2016 and helped lead the team to third place at the World Cup.

"Over the last four years I have had some extremely rewarding coaching experiences in football," Henry wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

"These experiences have only made me more determined to fulfil my long-term ambition to become a football manager.

"I have decided that I must leave Sky Sports to enable me to spend more time on the pitch and concentrate on my journey to achieving that goal."

Henry gained his coaching licence working with Arsenal's youth team but opted in 2016 to focus on his work for Sky rather than take a job at the club.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

France's all-time leading goalscorer, was a member of the squads that won the 1998 World Cup on home soil and Euro 2000 alongside Didier Deschamps, who on Sunday was crowned world champion for a second time as manager of France.

Related Topics: Arsenal star Thierry Henry SkySports
LATEST STORIES
Career change: Thierry Henry makes shock announcement
Career change: Thierry Henry makes shock announcement
World Cup 2018 31 minutes ago
Ronaldo targets Champions League glory at new club Juventus
Ronaldo targets Champions League glory at new club Juventus
Football 48 minutes ago
PHOTOS: France's World Cup heroes arrive home to victory parade
PHOTOS: France's World Cup heroes arrive home to victory parade
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
The winners of World Cup Golden Ball, Golden Boot, Golden Gloves announced
The winners of World Cup Golden Ball, Golden Boot, Golden Gloves announced
World Cup 2018 1 day ago
Jackpot winner to focus on Qatar 2022
Jackpot winner to focus on Qatar 2022
Sports 22 hours ago
Pogba reveals why he held World Cup trophy with shin pad during celebrations
Pogba reveals why he held World Cup trophy with shin pad during celebrations
World Cup 2018 4 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES