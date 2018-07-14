Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus unveiling date revealed

Ronaldo will be unveiled on July 16 [Photo: Courtesy]

Cristiano Ronaldo will be unveiled by Juventus on July 16.

The Portuguese completed his blockbuster transfer from Real Madrid to Turin earlier this month, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious nine-year spell at the Bernabeu.

He will be paraded at 6.30pm at the Juventus Stadium ahead of the start of the new Serie A season. The Portuguese has joined Juventus from Real Madrid [Photo: Courtesy]

Ronaldo netted 451 goals in 438 appearances for Los Blancos, winning three successive Champions League titles to sign off in the Spanish capital.

Following his departure, Real said in an official statement: "Real Madrid CF communicates that, in response to the will and request expressed by the player Cristiano Ronaldo, he has agreed to transfer to Juventus FC.

"Today, Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football.

"Beyond the conquered titles, the trophies achieved and the triumphs achieved in the playing fields during these 9 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and improvement.

"He has also become the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals in 438 games. Ronaldo at his Real Madrid unveiling in 2009 [Photo: Courtesy]

"In total 16 titles, including 4 European Cups, three of them consecutive and four in the last five seasons. On an individual basis, with the Real Madrid jersey he has won four Gold Balls, two The Best, and three Gold Boots, among many other awards.

"For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of his great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations.

"Real Madrid will always be your home."