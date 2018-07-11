Hazard slams France's after Belgium's World Cup semi-final heartbreak

349 Wednesday, July 11th 2018 at 12:03 GMT +3 | Wednesday, July 11th 2018 at 12:03 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

Hazard couldn't open up the French defence [Photo: Courtesy]

Eden Hazard hit out at France's 'anti-football' after Belgium's World Cup semi-final loss.

Samuel Umtiti's second-half header earned Les Bleus a spot in Sunday's final, during a tight encounter in St Petersburg.

Belgium dominated much of the opening half and showed more attacking intent. Hazard post game [Photo: Courtesy]

But after falling behind, they found a resolute, obdurate French side too difficult to break down, with Didier Deschamps' men happy to defend their lead and play on the counter attack.

That left Chelsea star Hazard with a somewhat bitter taste in his mouth at full-time.

"I prefer to lose with this Belgium than win with that France," said the Belgium captain.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Courtois was also critical of Les Bleus [Photo: Courtesy]

Hazard's club and international colleague, Thibaut Courtois, made a similar statement.

"I wouldn't say the team in front of us was better than us," he told beIN Sports.

"The team in front of us has defended well with 11 players 35 meters before their goal. And they've done this the whole tournament. Against Uruguay they score with a free kick. Today a goal from a corner. Pity, but that's football." De Bruyne was more philosophical [Photo: Courtesy]

Indeed, France's general tactics have been labelled antivoetbal in Belgium, but Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne offered a more diplomatic take.

"Have I been annoyed by France? No, I play at City. I play against teams that play so defensively 90 percent of the time.

"That is football. What they do, they do well. Both teams have had opportunities. That one goal makes the difference."