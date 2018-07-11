Croatia: Keeper sorry for Custic’s death

By Robin Toskin: Wednesday, July 11th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018

Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - July 1, 2018 Croatia's Danijel Subasic applauds their fans as he celebrates after winning the penalty shootout. [Photo/REUTERS]

Danijel Subasic is yet to overcome the death of former teammate Hrvoje Custic’s in a freak accident. Custic knocked his head against concrete slab as he chased down the ball from goalkeeper Subasic’s over-hit goal kick.

All media attention was on the Monaco goalkeeper during a training session at Luzhniki on Monday. “When it happened I asked myself why I had played that ball. I told myself if I had not played it to him he would still be alive,” Subasic told the media.

