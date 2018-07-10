Blow to Gor as Wendo picks injury; Kenya draws Uganda in junior tourney
Gor Mahia have suffered a major blow with news that midfielder Ernest Wendo will be sidelined for at least six weeks with a groin injury.
The Kenyan international was withdrawn before halftime with Francis Kahata replacing him after he pulled up his groin during Sunday's 2-1 Cecafa Kagame Cup quarterfinals win over Vipers SC at the National Stadium.
"We have lost Wendo, I don't know for how long. We will let him get assessed by a proper physio. He got a groin injury and that could be tricky. He is likely to be out for a minimum of six weeks," confirmed Gor coach Dylan Kerr.
Apart from tomorrow's Kagame Cup semifinal tie against Azam, the combative midfielder could also miss next Wednesday's (July 18) CAF Confederation Group D fixture against visiting Tanzania's Yanga.
Meanwhile, Kenya U17 national team, Rising Stars, has been drawn in Group B of the Cecafa U17 Zonal Qualification tournament slated 11-26 August, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
In draws conducted on Tuesday in Dar es Salaam, Kenya will face South Sudan in their opening match on August 14 before taking on Djibouti three days later. They will then clash with Uganda on August 19 before wrapping up their preliminary round against Ethiopia on August 22.
Cecafa U17 Zonal Qualification draws
Group A: Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan
Group B: Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, S.Sudan, Djibouti
