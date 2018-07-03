Fan Fest: Shakira’s Waka Waka still on fire
By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia:
77Tuesday, July 3rd 2018 at 00:26 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Eight years on and Shakira’s 2010 World Cup theme song ‘Waka Waka It Is Time for Africa’ is going strong.
The fans dance themselves lame here at Fan Fests as the beats rend the warm Moscow skies, sparing no thought to 2018 official song Live It Up by Nicky Jam featuring Will Smith and Era Istrefi.
Shakira borrowed heavily from Cameroon’s Zangalewa, a song popularised in Colombian under the name ‘Military’ by DJs in Cartagena, unsurprisingly 133km from her birth-place Baranquilla.
