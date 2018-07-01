Despite fears, no racism recorded midway through Russia's World Cup

77 Sunday, July 1st 2018 at 00:28 GMT +3 | Sunday, July 1st 2018 at 00:28 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Reuters:

No racism recorded yet despite fears

Senegalese computer scientist Alioune Ndiaye’s fears that he might face racist abuse at the soccer World Cup in Russia have not materialised. Nor have other foreign fans’ fears.

Midway through the month-long tournament, no major racist incidents have been reported among players and fans despite concerns in the run-up that the World Cup could be tarnished by racism.

International rights groups that sounded the alarm over a series of racist incidents at soccer matches in the months preceding the tournament have said that the World Cup experience in Russia has so far been generally positive.

“What I found in Russia is very different to what they told me before coming here,” Ndiaye, the Senegalese fan, said outside the stadium in the city of Samara, where his country’s side lost 1-0 to Colombia on Thursday.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

“When I told people ‘I am going to Russia’ ... they said ‘Oh, no, be careful’ and stuff like that. But people in Russia are very welcoming, very kind and I don’t see anything like racism here.”

Russia had pledged to host a safe and secure World Cup in 11 cities.