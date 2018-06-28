Wayne Rooney leaves Everton to join new club

By Reuters: Thursday, June 28th 2018 at 18:17 GMT +3 | Football
Former England international striker Wayne Rooney has left Everton to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side DC United, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

“Everton and Wayne Rooney have reached an agreement for the player to join MLS side D.C. United on a permanent transfer,” the English club said on their website.

“Rooney will complete the formalities of his move when the MLS transfer window opens on July 10.”

The 32-year-old, a former England and Manchester United captain, re-joined boyhood club Everton before the start of last season following a long, trophy-filled career with league rivals United.

Everton had an inconsistent campaign but Rooney was the club’s top scorer with 11 goals in 40 matches across all competitions last term as the Meryseyside outfit clinched an eighth-placed league finish.

