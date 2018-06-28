Wayne Rooney leaves Everton to join new club
Former England international striker Wayne Rooney has left Everton to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side DC United, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
“Everton and Wayne Rooney have reached an agreement for the player to join MLS side D.C. United on a permanent transfer,” the English club said on their website.
“Rooney will complete the formalities of his move when the MLS transfer window opens on July 10.”
The 32-year-old, a former England and Manchester United captain, re-joined boyhood club Everton before the start of last season following a long, trophy-filled career with league rivals United.
Everton had an inconsistent campaign but Rooney was the club’s top scorer with 11 goals in 40 matches across all competitions last term as the Meryseyside outfit clinched an eighth-placed league finish.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
In Praise of Aliou Cisse – Africa’s coaching perfectionist
Rooney leaves Everton to join new club
REVEALED: Maradona earns Sh1.3m per day for watching World Cup
Ozil clashes with Germany fans after shocking World Cup exit
- PHOTOS: Germany players head home after disastrous World Cup 2018 campaign World Cup 2018 6 hours ago
- Manchester United fans fuming at "stupid and embarrassing" club decisionFootball 1 day ago
- AC Milan banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasonsFootball 1 day ago
- Brazil beat Serbia to book date with Mexico in round of 16World Cup 2018 20 hours ago
- Five reasons Germany crashed in shame at Russia World CupWorld Cup 2018 10 hours ago
- Two key Belgium stars out of England clashWorld Cup 2018 3 hours ago
- British PM May orders government institutions to fly flag for England team World Cup 2018 9 hours ago