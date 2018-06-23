Betting firm SportPesa explains why there’s no Mega Jackpot this weekend
Early Saturday, Gaming firm SportPesa announced that they were unable to offer Mega Jackpot over the weekend- citing shortage of games.
SportPesa’s decision comes 10 days after the world cup’s kick-off in Russia.
“We are unable to offer the #SportPesaMegaJackpot this weekend due to shortage of games.” the firm said on their official Facebook page.
The firm added that single and Multi-bets are still available on their site.
“Single and Multi-bets are still available on sportpesa website,” read part of the statement.
