Betting firm SportPesa explains why there’s no Mega Jackpot this weekend

207 Saturday, June 23rd 2018 at 12:19 GMT +3 | Saturday, June 23rd 2018 at 12:19 GMT +3 | Sports By Gameyetu:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Early Saturday, Gaming firm SportPesa announced that they were unable to offer Mega Jackpot over the weekend- citing shortage of games.

SportPesa’s decision comes 10 days after the world cup’s kick-off in Russia.

“We are unable to offer the #SportPesaMegaJackpot this weekend due to shortage of games.” the firm said on their official Facebook page.

The firm added that single and Multi-bets are still available on their site.

“Single and Multi-bets are still available on sportpesa website,” read part of the statement. [ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

