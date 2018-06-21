Southgate dislocates shoulder while out running ahead of England's World Cup 2018 clash vs Panama

Gareth Southgate has dislocated his shoulder [Photo: Courtesy]

Gareth Southgate has been left in a sling - after dislocating his shoulder while out running.

Southgate last night joked he will have to tone down his goal celebrations in future after the freak accident near England’s World Cup training base.

England boss Southgate lost his footing while out running on the road, fell over and his shoulder took the brunt of the blow. He went to a nearby hospital with FA team doctor Rob Chakraverty for treatment.

Southgate later took a team meeting with his arm in a sling - and insisted there will be no more jumping for joy like he did after Harry Kane’s late winner against Tunisia on Monday night. The England manager is wearing a sling [Photo: Courtesy]

Southgate, who is a keen runner and goes jogging every day, said: “I might not be celebrating any goals as athletically in future!

"The doc has made it clear that punching the air is not an option.

“We have got such a great support team and they were there very quickly. They were supposed to be relaxing because we let the players have a bit of time off and I am causing them work. Southgate is preparing his team for Panama clash [Photo: Courtesy]

"We are lucky we have a top-class medical team around us, so it was fine. I had brilliant help from them, and I am just sorry that I managed to ruin their day off.”

Southgate, who had given the players a day off, insisted he was happy that he suffered the injury rather than one of the players.