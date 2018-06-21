Ronaldo’s header knocks out Morocco

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Morocco - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 20, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Cristiano Ronaldo struck his fourth goal of the Fifa 2018 World Cup here in Moscow to dump out Morocco while setting a personal record as the Europe’s all-time leading international goal scorer.

Hungaria Ferenc Puskas’ record of 85 international goals had stood for 62 years but the Portuguese talisman power a header from close at the Luzhniki Stadium to pull ahead.

Morocco’s loss means they cannot overhaul Portugal in Group B with Fernando Santos’ men having drawn 3-3 with Spain on opening day.

The Atlas Lions started with vigor but were undone by lax defending when Portugal got two successive corners corner in the third minute.

Andre Silva took a short corner with Joao Moutinho who then whipped in across as the master predator, Ronaldo, lost his marker Karim El Ahmadi to thump home Portugal’s first goal.

Morocco’s reaction was to attack and they should have done better on two occasions.

In the 12th minute, the Atlas Lions poured forward in numbers where Nabil Dirar crosses for Khalil Boutaib who in turn flicked over.

Three minute later, Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia found himself unmarked in the box only to head the ball meekly to Rui Patricio in Portugal’s goal.

Herve Renard’s men continued to pile the pressure with Nouriddine Amrabat and Karim Ziyech stretching the Portuguese wide on the flanks.

With midfielder William Carvalho being off key, the Moroccans took control but inexplicably failed to build on the momentum, time and again resorting to a physical approach to the game.

In the 57th minute, Younes Belhanda drew a top of the drawer save from goalkeeper Rui Patricio to preserve Portugal’s lead.

Ziyach bombs in a fast free-kick from the right and nods downward header only for Patricio to produce a one-handed save – scooping the ball over the cross bar.

Morocco played with heart and energy but lacked the cutting edge in attack.

The Atlas Lions forced the Portuguese to back pedal and defend in numbers in deep in their territory.

Morocco were almost caught out when Portugual launched an attack, but Benatia upended Ronaldo as he breezed into the 18-yard box.

The Real Madrid star man however smashed his attempt against the Moroccan wall.

From the goal-kick Morocco drive down the centre with Amrabat picking out Ziyach, who cut in only for his shot to be blocked by Pepe.

Morocco could not conjure a goal to delay their exit from the tournament, which ended with two straight identical 1-0 defeats.