Football: Gogo Boys lift Ramadhan title in style

77 Tuesday, June 19th 2018 at 00:01 GMT +3 | Tuesday, June 19th 2018 at 00:01 GMT +3 | Football By JONAH ONYANGO:

Gogo Boys Yasin Mohamed (left) and Nicholas Omondi of Soccer Talent FC during Ramadhan Cup finals at Woodley Grounds on Friday June 15, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Gogo Boys FC are winners of the annual Ramadhan Cup after overcoming Soka Talent 4-3 in post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Gogo came from a goal down to force the tie to extra time after Soka Talent took the lead in the 32nd minute through Habib Mohammed. Gogo equalised through Hillary Shirao in the 70th minute.

Shirao’s goal was a turnaround of some sorts as it boosted the team’s morale and reignited their fighting spirit.

All Group A teams failed to make the final after defending champions Kibra United lost to Gogo Boys. Other group A teams were Al Swaffa, Kibera Soccer and Langata Gremio.

Group B had Soka Talent, Gogo Boys, Spartans and Harlem City.

Kibra United started off with a 1-0 win over Kibera Soccer, defeated group runner-up Al Swaffa 2-1 before wrapping up their group proceedings with a 2-0 win over Langata Gremio.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

For AS Swaffa, their group campaign began with a 2-1 win over Langata Gremio, before they lost to Kibera United.

[Jonah Onyango]