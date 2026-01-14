Oburu: We will not remove anyone from ODM party

ODM leader Oburu Oginga after he was coroneted as a Luo elder during a rally at Kamukunji grounds, Kibera, Nairobi, on January 14, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Orange and Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga has declared that his leadership will not sanction expulsion or removal of "anybody" from the party.

Addressing a rally at Kamukunji grounds in Kibra, Nairobi, on Wednesday, Oburu said the focus is to solidify the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

"We don't have any intention of removing or expelling anyone from the party. If anyone wants to quit, let them leave by themselves," he said, maintaining that their focus was to strengthen the party.

He reiterated that ODM would not go to negotiations a divided house as it would dent the party's bargaining power ahead of the 2027 elections.

"We want to strengthen our party and to begin negotiations. When we are together, we can negotiate from a point of strength not from a point of weakness," the Siaya Senator said.

This comes on the backdrop of tension and.divisions threatening the future of the 20-year-old political outfit.

Two factions have already emerged after the disagreement within ODM, particularly on the question of supporting President William Ruto's re-election bid.

One faction that supports the broad-based administration is lead by Dr Oburu, while the other is led by the party's Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

The Wednesday rally in the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's ‘bedroom,’ was the first among planned political engagements with party members to "ratify" the decision of ODM's Central Committee to begin coalition talks with the ruling Untied Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

ODM deputy party leader Simba Arati said they will hold dialogue with those opposed to the decision to resolve the standoff.

"Everyone will play their role in the party. Very soon you will see the end of the squabbles. Don't be worried," the Kisii Governor told the party supporters, reiterating that every party member and official must tore the party line.

Mombasa Governor Abdul Swamad Nassir, criticised the Sifuna-led faction for their hard stance against Ruto's government, accusing them of being political stooges.

"They have been given money to divide the party," the Mombasa Governor said, adding: "We are not going to the 2027 elections when were confused."

The party chairperson, Gladys Wanga said; "We have given Dr Oburu the power to negotiate with UDA because we are in broad-based and to ensure that the 10-point agenda we signed in a pact with the ruling party is fulfilled."