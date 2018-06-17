Aleksandr Golovin subject of Juventus bid as Arsenal face fight to land Russia World Cup star
Juventus have opened the bidding for Arsenal target Aleksandr Golovin.
The CSKA Moscow star impressed for Russia in their 5-0 thumping of Saudi Arabia on Thursday night.
Arsenal have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old but Juventus have attempted to steal a march by tabling an offer.
The Serie A side are willing to pay £13million plus add ons for Golovin's signature, but the Russian outfit are understood to be holding out for another £10m, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Golovin was on the scoresheet as the hosts made a storming start to their World Cup campaign in Moscow on Thursday.
The midfielder scored eight times in 38 games for CSKA last season, but it wasn't enough to pip rivals Lokomotiv Moscow to the title.
