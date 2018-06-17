Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli accused of sexual misconduct as nation's World Cup 2018 campaign is plunged into crisis
Argentina's World Cup campaign is in crisis after the president of the country's FA was forced go public to deny rumours that coach Jorge Sampaoli has been accused of sexual misconduct.
The two-time world champions were held to a 1-1 draw by battling Iceland on Saturday night.
And then AFA chief Claudio Tapia felt he had to speak out about continuing whispers that Sampaoli has been harassing a married female employee of the association.
Tapia said: “Every day something happens that is designed to hurt.
“I really believe in the honesty of our coach in this case.
“I know what kind of person he is and I am not going to stop supporting him.
“The person who this is supposed to have happened to has children and a husband, but people do not think about the damage these lies are causing.”
Sampaoli, 58, became Argentina coach a year ago after leaving La Liga side Sevilla.
In 2015, he guided Chile to a Copa America triumph.
