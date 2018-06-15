KTB earn three marathoners paid vacation

207 Friday, June 15th 2018 at 23:51 GMT +3 | Friday, June 15th 2018 at 23:51 GMT +3 | Athletics By Wilberforce Okwiri:

KTB CEO,Dr.Betty Radier(Centre) hosts 2017 New York Marathon champs Geoffrey Kamworor(Extreme left) Mary Keitany(2nd right) & 2017 Boston Marathon champ Geofrey Kitui(Right).PHOTO:WILBERFORCE OKWIRI

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has rewarded three Kenyan marathoners with a fully paid vacation.

Geoffrey Kirui, the 2017 Boston Marathon winner, alongside the 2017 New York Marathon winning duo of Geoffrey Kamworor and Mary Keitany, will spend five days at Amboseli National Park, Diani Beach and Kisite Mpunguti Marine Park. It’s the second time KTB is rewarding elite marathon runners.