Why neither Liverpool nor Lyon 'have confirmed the reason for Fekir's transfer breaking down'
Liverpool’s big-money move for Nabil Fekir collapsed amid reports of a disagreement between the Reds and Lyon following the Frenchman's medical.
Fekir suffered a serious knee injury playing for France three years ago, and it seems the problem has hampered Jurgen Klopp's bid to get the transfer sealed before the World Cup.
Lyon confirmed they had pulled out of talks with Liverpool in a statement reading: "Olympique Lyonnais informs that negotiations with Liverpool and Nabil Fekir for the transfer of the Lyon captain have not been successful and Lyon have decided to bring an end to these negotiations."
Suggestions that Fekir had failed a medical seemed unfounded when French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet claimed the player had passed the necessary physical tests.
The terms of Fekir's five-year contract were also agreed.
But it is believed that Liverpool's attempt to renegotiate the transfer fee at the eleventh hour has prompted Lyon to end Fekir's dream.
Liverpool refused to comment on why the transfer had collapsed.
However, a report in The Telegraph claims there is a good reason why neither Liverpool nor Lyon have given a reason for the transfer breaking down.
According to the paper, as the issue is to do with Fekir's medical history, there is a confidentiality issue preventing certain details being made public.
