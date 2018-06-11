France boss told to bench Pogba at the World Cup
Paul Pogba should be used from the bench by France at the World Cup, according to Graeme Souness.
The former Liverpool captain has called on Didier Deschamps to make the bold call to leave out the Manchester United star because Souness feels he can't be trusted in a central midfield role.
Writing in the Sunday Times, pundit Souness claimed that Deschamps faces a similar dilemma to United boss Jose Mourinho, who left Pogba out of his side towards the end of the 2017/18 season.
"There are question marks about France," wrote Souness.
"Like Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, Didier Deschamps struggles to find a system that gets the best out of Paul Pogba.
"He should draw a line under that. You can't trust him as a central midfielder and, ultimately, that's how Deschamps will see it. He could use Pogba as an impact substitute.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
"If you're 1-0 up, you're not bringing him on to close the game down. If you're chasing the game, he might do something, but still doesn't understand the midfield role properly."
It isn't the first time Souness has questioned Pogba's suitability for a midfield role.
In February this year, Souness labelled Pogba "a schoolboy", while in December 2017 he stated that United were better off without him.
LATEST STORIES
France striker Giroud leaves pitch with bloody forehead
Messi identifies Argentina’s 5 biggest rivals at the World Cup
Kenya finish 13th in Paris with an all-time high 104 points tally
Golf: Four rare birdies and four level pars does it for victor
- Duo claims Drive for Show honorsGolf 17 hours ago
- SportPesa Super Cup: Gor Mahia FC to face Everton for second time after 2-0 win over Tanzania's Simba Football 18 hours ago
- Sports Cabinet Secretary Echesa: Academies roll-out in three monthsSports 12 hours ago
- Ikana wins One Redhill golf honorsGolf 17 hours ago
- Rugby: Saints banish Brickwoods to win Braeburn tag festival 2018Rugby 12 hours ago
- France striker Giroud leaves pitch with bloody foreheadFootball 2 hours ago
- Argentine midfield star forced out of World Cup with injury World Cup 2018 1 day ago