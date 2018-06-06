Sofapaka struggle, but eliminate Re-Union
By JONAH ONYANGO: Wednesday, June 6th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
Sofapaka FC were made to struggle before bundling out Re-Union 2-0 in a thrilling SportPesa Shield tie at Camp Toyoyo Stadium, Jericho.
Steve Waruru and George Maelo scored in the second and 42nd minutes to gift ‘Batoto Ba Mungu” with the priceless victory. Coached by former AFC Leopards and Utalii FC coach Joseph Milimu, Re-Union were a joy to watch.
