Sofapaka struggle, but eliminate Re-Union

By JONAH ONYANGO: Wednesday, June 6th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football

Re-Union FC's David Anyembe (left) and Kevin Kimani of Sofapaka FC during SportPesa Shield tournament at Camp Toyoyo. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Sofapaka FC were made to struggle before bundling out Re-Union 2-0 in a thrilling SportPesa Shield tie at Camp Toyoyo Stadium, Jericho. 

Steve Waruru and George Maelo scored in the second and 42nd minutes to gift ‘Batoto Ba Mungu” with the priceless victory. Coached by former AFC Leopards and Utalii FC coach Joseph Milimu, Re-Union were a joy to watch.  

