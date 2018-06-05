Past Fifa World Cup winners
By AFP: Tuesday, June 5th 2018 at 18:16 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
The winners of every past World Cup ahead of the 2018 finals in Russia, which run from June 14 to July 15:
1930: Uruguay
1934: Italy
1938: Italy
1950: Uruguay
1954: West Germany
1958: Brazil
1962: Brazil
1966: England
1970: Brazil
1974: West Germany
1978: Argentina
1982: Italy
1986: Argentina
1990: West Germany
1994: Brazil
1998: France
2002: Brazil
2006: Italy
2010: Spain
2014: Germany
Total victories
5 - Brazil
4 - Italy, Germany (including West Germany)
2 - Uruguay, Argentina
1 - England, France, Spain
