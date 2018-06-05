Past Fifa World Cup winners

Fifa World Cup trophy. [Photo/Courtesy]

The winners of every past World Cup ahead of the 2018 finals in Russia, which run from June 14 to July 15:

1930: Uruguay

1934: Italy

1938: Italy

1950: Uruguay

1954: West Germany

1958: Brazil

1962: Brazil

1966: England

1970: Brazil

1974: West Germany

1978: Argentina

1982: Italy

1986: Argentina

1990: West Germany

1994: Brazil

1998: France

2002: Brazil

2006: Italy

2010: Spain

2014: Germany

Total victories

5 - Brazil

4 - Italy, Germany (including West Germany)

2 - Uruguay, Argentina

1 - England, France, Spain