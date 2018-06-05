Past Fifa World Cup winners

By AFP: Tuesday, June 5th 2018 at 18:16 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Fifa World Cup trophy. [Photo/Courtesy]

The winners of every past World Cup ahead of the 2018 finals in Russia, which run from June 14 to July 15:

1930: Uruguay

1934: Italy

1938: Italy

1950: Uruguay

1954: West Germany

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

1958: Brazil

1962: Brazil

1966: England

1970: Brazil

1974: West Germany

1978: Argentina

1982: Italy

1986: Argentina

1990: West Germany

1994: Brazil

1998: France

2002: Brazil

2006: Italy

2010: Spain

2014: Germany

Total victories

5 - Brazil

4 - Italy, Germany (including West Germany)

2 - Uruguay, Argentina

1 - England, France, Spain

Related Topics: World Cup winners Fifa World Cup winners
LATEST STORIES
Leopards limp out of Super Cup tourney as Harambee Starlets face Equatorial Guinea today in Machakos
Leopards limp out of Super Cup tourney as Harambee Starlets face Equatorial Guinea today in Machakos
Football 11 minutes ago
‘He should have played on,’ Ramos speaks, hits back on Salah injury
‘He should have played on,’ Ramos speaks, hits back on Salah injury
Sports 57 minutes ago
A-Z: Past Fifa World Cup winners at glance
A-Z: Past Fifa World Cup winners at glance
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Arsenal have confirmed their first summer signing
Arsenal have confirmed their first summer signing
Football 2 hours ago
Real reason why Sane was axed from Germany squad
Real reason why Sane was axed from Germany squad
Gossip & Rumours 8 hours ago
Simiyu proves critics wrong: Kenya Sevens surpass season target with one leg left
Simiyu proves critics wrong: Kenya Sevens surpass season target with one leg left
Rugby 19 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES