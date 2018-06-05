Papastathopoulos snubbed United to join Arsenal, reveals defender's father

Sokratis turned down a move to United to join Arsenal [Photo: Courtesy]

Sokratis Papastathopoulos is set to be confirmed as an Arsenal player - after he snubbed a switch to Manchester United, according to his father.

Greek defender Sokratis is ready to become Unai Emery's first Gunners signing after the club agreed a £16million deal with Borussia Dortmund.

Sokratis is expected to sign a three year contract at the Emirates, with an option of a further year, as he is due to have a medical on Tuesday.

He was also on the radar of United, who scouted him last season, with the Red Devils' search for a new centre back to partner Eric Bailly at Old Trafford. Sokratis' dad confirmed the move on Greek radio [Photo: Courtesy]

Sokratis' dad Charalambos Papastathopoulos took to Greek radio station Radio 24/7 to spread the news of his son's Premier League move.

"There was interest from United but he had to wait until July for them," Charalambos said. "United have a very good relationship with Dortmund, the teams talked but Sokratis chose to go to Arsenal.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

"Arsenal had talked two years ago but I don't know why he didn't sign. Arsenal boss Unai Emery [Photo: Courtesy]

"He is going to a higher level, the world's most competitive league and I believe he will do very well.

"Sokratis is in his last year at Dortmund. This was a major reason [for completing the move].

"He is happy, he is in England at the moment, and tomorrow [Tuesday] he will be doing what he has to do, the typical things, everything will go well, he is happy, he is changing.

"I think he is going to a higher level. The world's most competitive and I believe there will go well." Sokratis snubbed United to join Arsenal [Photo: Courtesy]

Sokratis is likely to be followed into the Gunners by free agent defender Stephan Lichtsteiner, with £35m man Caglar Soyuncu also on the hit list.