The Standard

Tran-Nzoia dairy farmers receive Sh300 million from New KCC

By Osinde Obare | Jan. 15, 2026
Farmers gesture after delivering raw milk. [File, Standard]

The government has released money to pay farmers for milk deliveries to New Kenya Cooperative Creameries KCC.

In Trans-Nzoia County, farmers received Sh300 million as payments that have accumulated in the past four months.

Kenya National Farmers Federation confirmed that over 10,000 farmers have received the money from New KCC.

The federation's Commodity Representative, Tom Nyagechaga, told The Standard that the money has reached the farmers' pockets.

Nyagechaga noted that the payments have ended the agony farmers have undergo for months following delayed payment.

He said farmers were excited after the payments with some using the money to pay for children's school fees. 

He called for timely payment, saying many parents, especially those with children transitioning to senior school. 

Nyagechaga said for the past months, farmers have suffered financial constraints due to delayed payments for milk deliveries.

"Farmers have been suffering and dejected since they were unable to receive income from the New KCC. Some were unable to meet their financial obligations due to delayed payments," said the official.

He said the delays by KCC to pay farmers had caused untold suffering and affected milk production.

"It was difficult for farmers to buy animal feed, and this affected milk production," he said.

He welcomed the government's response to the farmer's plight, adding that it is the responsibility of the State to ensure farmers are protected and supported to increase food production.

"Farmers are happy after the payments arrears were cleared by the government. We are able to buy feed and manage our livestock," said the official.

.

.

The Standard
