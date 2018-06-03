Kenya hit historic century mark: Shujaa are the 2018 London 7s Challenge Trophy Winners

Kenya have achieved their historic pre-season target of 100 points after qualifying and winning Sunday’s London Sevens Challenge Trophy final, at Twickenham Stadium.

Shujaa defeated Wales 33-19 in the final Sunday night.

This is the first time in Shujaa’s history that the team has hit the century mark at the World Sevens, and are likely add more points at next weekend’s final leg of the season in Paris.

Kenya’s best ever performance in the series has been a haul of 99 points in the 2012/2013 season.

Kenya were relegated to the Challenge Trophy for the first time since the Cape Town Sevens after registering mixed results in their day one Group C fixtures.

Shujaa, who were sixth on the overall standings with 93 points heading into the penultimate round of the series, drew 19-19 with USA, beat France 24-21 before falling 38-12 to England in their decisive group match on Saturday night.

“We wanted to play in the Cup quarters unfortunately we didn’t proceed but our target was to reach 100 points and we are happy we have done it,” said speedster Collins Injera.

Injera put Kenya ahead through a converted try in the first minute of the game, but Julian Dominquez narrowed the gap with an unconverted try.

However, Augustine Lugonzi and Willy Ambaka grounded a converted try each to give the East Africans a 21-5 half time lead.

Billy Odhiambo, Brian Tanga and Andrew Amonde had a try each. [Rodgers Eshitemi]