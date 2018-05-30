Chelsea star involved in bust-up with Germany team-mate during training session
Germany training was lively on Tuesday as Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich almost came to blows.
Following a late challenge, the pair went head to head and had to be separated by assistant coach Miroslav Klose.
The drama was not done there though as Julian Draxler was knocked out after suffering an elbow to the head, Bild also report.
The Paris Saint-Germain star appeared dazed and required treatment on the sidelines.
After a brief pause and an ice pack to his head, Draxler was able to resume training.
Joachim Low's side are aiming to defend the World Cup in Russia after triumphing in Brazil four years ago.
On a more positive note for Die Mannschaft, Jerome Boateng has resumed training with the ball in his bid to regain full fitness in time for Russia.
Germany will play friendlies against Austria and Saudi Arabia before beginning their title defence against Mexico on June 17.
Further group games against Sweden and South Korea will follow in a gentle start to the competition for the holders.
