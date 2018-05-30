Echesa: Stars to reflect grassroot image

Sports Aand Heritage Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa hands over uniforms to Kanzu FC Captain on Sunday. The CS promised fair selection of the national football team by sourcing grass root talents/ Photo; Jack Murima

Sports and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa said the National Football team shall be constituted by sourcing for talents from the grass root players and not by few individuals who sit in board meetings to award cronies.

Speaking while issuing out uniforms to two teams in Bumula sub-county in Bungoma, the CS said the team will no longer be constituted by some board members who pick their cronies.

“In the past, we have noted that the players are picked on nepotism and fraudulent means. This will not be the case since the Ministry is working closely with the Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) President (Nick) Mwendwa to source for talents from the ground,” said the CS.

He urged the players from Kanzu and Kabura Football Clubs to utilize their talents and imitate the Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama who plays for Tottenham Hotspurs.

“Even the most coveted players started somewhere. My ministry is going to work closely with your officials to ensure that the local talents are nurtured to make our Kenyan team be on its feet in international matches,” said Mr Echesa.

He promised the two teams which play for the Super League that they shall be upgraded to play in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

He plans are underway to establish an international stadium in Bungoma to the FIFA standards to attract international matches in Kenya.

“With the help of the local leaders, we shall allocate funds for the establishment of a stadium in Bumula to enable our players develop their talents and also host international tournaments which is going to boost our economy,” he maintained.

Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga expressed the need for concerted efforts from all leaders to ensure that the sporting industry is revived.

"We want the players to earn their income from their talents in sports. All leaders need to show concern for our youths to enable us compete in international matches," said the MP.

The two teams benefited with uniforms, balls and cash of Sh75,000 each from the two leaders.