Ronaldo versus Salah: Battle between the Portuguese and Egyptian stars could signal next Ballon d'Or winner

Friday, May 25th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football By AFP:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

In an age when individual awards are given ever greater importance, tomorrow's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool -and Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah -could determine the winner of the next Ballon d'Or.

After all, Ronaldo has won the prestigious prize on the back of helping Madrid to each of their recent European Cup triumphs, in 2014, 2016 and again last year.

It is reductionist in the extreme to bring tomorrow's final down to just two players, given the strength in depth available -especially in attack -to Madrid and Liverpool.

But this is the era of the individual, at a time when Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the Ballon d'Or for a decade.

The status of each is such that the annual prize for the world's best player generates ever fiercer debate.

Ronaldo has won the last two, but can he really win it again, having recently turned 33?

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

In a World Cup year, what happens in Russia will play a big part too -it is impossible to imagine Messi not winning a sixth Ballon d'Or should he lead Argentina to the title.

But Ronaldo can certainly make his case in Kiev, while this is also a golden opportunity for Salah before he leads Egypt into the World Cup.

Ronaldo's decline in the first half of this season was as concerning as his reawakening in 2018 has been breathtaking.

The Portuguese star has scored 41 goals in all competitions this season, but an incredible 28 of those have come since late January.

Despite only scoring four times before La Liga's winter break, he ended up with 26 goals in that competition, behind only Messi.

But it is the Champions League that really brings out the best in him.

Ronaldo scored in Manchester United's 2008 final win over Chelsea, and has played a decisive role in each of the three finals won by Real since 2014.

This season, despite his poor domestic form, he had scored in every Champions League game prior to the semi-final win over Bayern Munich.

Karim Benzema's brace in the second leg against the Germans was crucial, but neither he nor Gareth Bale have been close to Ronaldo's standard this season.