Blue Bentoze beats Akapela United 3-2 in thrilling friendly match

Wednesday, May 23rd 2018 at 23:35 GMT +3 | Football By Gameyetu:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Nairobi’s Githurai area benefitted from an outreach programme sponsored by the Betway betting company that featured a friendly match between Blue Bentoze and Akapela United.

Blue Bentoze won the match beating their opponents Akapela United 3-2 during the thrilling match that was held at the Githurai All-star grounds.

The event included a kit donation to the home team, Githurai All Stars, a free hypertension check for the residents and a tree planting activity on International Earth day that was meant to promote an inhabitable environment in the area.

The initiative was backed by among others, the efforts of the Githurai Youth Empowerment Centre, which utilizes sport and entertainment to empower its residents on a variety of social issues.

However, Githurai All Stars has been deprived off the chance to progress to the National League. The team is marred by constraints as echoed by the coach, Fredrick Ochieng, “Despite our stellar performance, we prefer to play in the local sports derby because of our financial capability. If we get to the Kenya Premier League we will not afford to take the team members for some of the games outside Nairobi because of our financial constraints.”

Despite the impediments, the team boasts great talent in the form of Mark Nthiwa, one of two players selected to travel to West Ham United in England.

