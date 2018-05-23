Eric Molina banned for two years after defeat to Anthony Joshua

By Mirror: Wednesday, May 23rd 2018 at 08:09 GMT +3 | Boxing
Eric Molina failed a drug test after his defeat by Anthony Joshua [Photo: Courtesy]

Eric Molina has been banned for two years for failing a drug test following his defeat by Anthony Joshua.

The American was stopped in the third round in December 2016 and then tested positive for the banned steroid dexamethasone.

Molina, 36, has fought twice since losing to Joshua and is due to face Mariusz Wach in Poland on Friday.

Molina was crushed by Joshua [Photo: Courtesy]

His ban runs from the date of the provisional suspension - October 28, 2017 - until October 27, 2019.

"Every athlete is solely responsible for what is in their system and must adhere to the strict liability principle," said UK Anti-Doping chief executive Nicole Sapstead.

"All athletes at any level should familiarise themselves with the Wada Prohibited List and ensure they do not put themselves in a position where they may breach anti-doping regulations."

Molina receives a blow from Joshua [Photo: Courtesy]

Molina claimed the failed test was a result of a vitamin injection.

He said: "It's an anti-inflammatory that was from a b-12 injection. I never paid much attention to it. I thought to myself how can I get banned for two years for an anti-inflammatory and others get six months for actual steroid use?"

