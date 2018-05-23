Roll of honour: Okoth named April Coach of the Month

Sammy Okoth displays the trophy after being crowned April 2018 Coach of the Month. [Standard Sports]

Sammy Okoth, the Zoo FC tactician, won the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month Award for April.

Okoth won in a unanimous vote having garnered most points in Kenyan Premier League in April. He guided the Kericho-based outfit to victories over Posta Rangers, Tusker and Kakamega Homeboy. Zoo also earned points from AFC Leopards with whom they drew 2-2 and Bandari FC. The club’s only poor show in April was a loss to Wazito.

The smooth run in April helped the club to move out of relegation zone and the fact that the team is taking part in its second season in top flight league with an aim to finish in top ten. Despite financial challenges, Zoo gave a good account of themselves and Okoth believes his charges can play better if the conditions at Green Stadium are improved.

“We really started badly this season but somewhere along the way the player players stepped up, we moved out of danger zone. I never imagined that such a performance could be rewarded as everything we did was for the team to get to a better position, without the award in mind,” said Okoth.

“I’ve never won an award in my life despite being in football for many years. I feel honoured. I hope this will motivate the team to continue playing with passion so that we achieve our season target, which is a top ten finish,” he said.

Strikers Mike Madoya and Nicholas Kipkirui congratulated their coach saying they expect to post good results in the season.

“I’m so happy that the coach has won this award,” he said. [Standard Sports]