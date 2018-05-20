Hazard’s funny response after Rudiger begged him to stay after FA Cup win

Hazard presented the man of the match award to Rudiger in an interview with BT Sport [Photo: Courtesy]

Antonio Rudiger outstanding performance in the 1-0 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday saw him named the man of the match.

Chelsea won the match courtesy to a penalty goal from Eden Hazard in the 22nd minute. However, many Manchester United fans and Jose Mourinho believes that the best team lost.

Hazard came to the match amid speculations that he is planning to leave Stamford Bridge this summer if Chelsea fails to sign quality players who can win the league next season. Hazard score the penalty to win the match for Chelsea [Photo: Courtesy]

In a post-match interview, BT Sport asked Hazard about his future with The Blues before Rudiger jumped in and begged the Belgium to stay for another year, growing more speculations.

‘Eden Hazard stays! He stays… Eden Hazard stays!’ Rudiger yelled.

Fortunately, Hazard’s response was funny as he joked that he will stay if the German center-back pulls on stunning performances in every game.

Hazard won his first FA trophy on Sunday [Photo: Courtesy]

‘We have the World Cup, we have some days of holiday now – we don’t talk about next season now, we talk about holiday the World Cup!’ Hazard said.

‘I need Antonio Rudiger to play like this every game and then I stay. I promise I stay.’ He added.