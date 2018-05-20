Imali too good for her rivals in Thika meet: Athletes train sights on Africa Senior Athletics Championships

Maximila Imali and Millicent Ndoro (right) during the Thika Championships

22-year-old to become Kenya’s first female sprinter to compete in IAAF Diamond League.

Commonwealth Games 400m finalist Maximila Imali produced brilliant showing as Athletics Kenya (AK) track and field meeting ended at Thika Stadium yesterday.

Imali, 22, who longs to win Africa title and making the Africa team for the IAAF Inter-Continental Cup (World Cup) due September 8-9 next year in Ostrava, Czech Republic dominated women’s 100m and 200m.

Imali competed at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London last year and will become the first Kenyan woman sprinter to line up at the IAAF Diamond League at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on May 31.

Yesterday, she beat former national champion Millicent Ndoro in 100m and 200m.

In 100m, Imali won in 11.7 seconds, Ndoro posted 11.9 seconds with Eunice Kadogo, another former national 100m champion staged her comeback from maternity with a third-place finish in 12.2 seconds. Diana Chebet (12.7) and Valerie Gakenia (13.1) followed.

In 200m, Imali (24.0) beat Ndoro (24.2) and Kadago (24.7). Olympic 800m bronze medalist Margaret Nyairera of Kenya Prisons finished fourth in 25.2 ahead of Nevia Michira (25.7.)

“I was just using the Thika meeting to better my speed ahead of Diamond League in Rome on May 31. I look forward to make my debut in Diamond League.

“I am targeting to win at least win medal in Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba, Nigeria and make Africa team to Inter-Continental Championships,” Imali said.

Lydia Jeruto won the 800m won in 2:04.3 ahead of Vivian Chelangat (2:05.8), Josephine Chelangat, the 1500m final winner in the opening day of the championship finished, third in 2:07.1.

Monica Chirchir won women’s 10000m final in 35:08.0 ahead of Lonah Nyabachoa (35:12.7). Beatice Begi (35:29.9) Florence Nduku of Machako and Faith Linga finished fourth and fifth in 35:44.8 and 36:20.8 respectively.

In the men’s front, Bernard Kipyegon won 800m in 1:46.7 ahead of Collins Kipruto (1:47.0) and Tony Kemboi (1:47.7).

Newton Rotich of Police won the men’s 200m finals in 21.1 beating Samuel Ochukutu of Kenya Defence Force to second place.