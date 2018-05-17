Gerrard's next Rangers signing revealed as he eyes another Premier League star

Steven Gerrard was unveiled as Rangers boss earlier this month [Photo: Courtesy]

Steven Gerrard wants to make Reece Burke his next Rangers signing.

The new Ibrox boss snapped up Scott Arfield from Burnley earlier this week.

And now he has set his sights on landing highly-rated West Ham defender Burke.

The 21-year-old centre back impressed on loan at Bolton this year where his performances helped keep Wanderers in the Championship.

He has played 15 times for his boyhood club West Ham, scoring his first goal in the Carabao Cup earlier this season. Reece Burke is the next name on Gerrard's transfer list [Photo: Courtesy]

But the Premier League side are weighing up whether to cash in on the in-demand youngster or send him out on loan again.

Gerrard and Rangers face strong competition to land Burke.

Sheffield Wednesday are understood to be leading the chase for Burke’s signature on a temporary deal. Scott Arfield joined the club earlier in the week [Photo: Courtesy]

However Rangers are ready to offer a permanent switch, as do promotion hopefuls Aston Villa, Leeds and Reading.

Burke may not be the only West Ham academy graduate potentially leaving the club this summer.

Reece Oxford, who spent the season at Borussia Monchengladbach, is set to extend his stay in Germany.