Manchester United release squad for the FA Cup final cash with Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku and Erick aily were in high spirits [Photo: Courtesy]

Anthony Martial was not left out [Photo: Courtesy]

Luke Shaw [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United have released their squad for the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley Saturday evening.

Relief for United as Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku gave the Red Devils a huge injury boost. Martial did not play part in United’s last Premier League of the season despite Mourinho confirming he would be a starter in the game.

Mourinho later clarified that Martial got a knock in training and could not manage to be part of the squad. Ashley is part of the squad [Photo: Courtesy]

Lukaku was subbed off after picking up an ankle injury in the 50th minute of Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford at the end of last month.

Lukaku returned to his country Belgium to receive treatment for his injury and now has been confirmed fit. Being Mourinho’s sergeant in the field, there are hopes that he will be in the starting line-up on Saturday. Carrick wore coaches jersey [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United players and staffs were in good spirits while boarding the train from Stockport Station. The team will train at Fulham’s Motspur Park training ground as they prepare for the match.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

The boss was making jokes with a member of his staff [Photo: Courtesy]

The match is of course going to be entertaining as the FA Cup is the only title the two teams are left with to win after they were kicked out of the Champions League in early stages and losing out the league title to Manchester City. De Gea, Herrera and Baily are part of the squad [Photo: Courtesy]

This is Man United’s full squad for FA Cup final.

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira.

Defenders: Matteo Darmian, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Luke Shaw, Ashley Yound.

Midfielders: Ander Herrera, Scott McTominay, Marouane Fellaini, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez.

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.