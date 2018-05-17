Man in Meru wins Sh10m jackpot

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

A lucky punter last weekend turned Sh10 into a million by making 12 correct football prediction on gaming site betPawa.

The 25-year old Lawy Munene from Meru County won the inaugural jackpot on betPawa barely 24 hours after it was launched. Dubbed Sunday Million Jackpot, where betPawa offers the lowest entry stake of just 10 shillings. Munene, a Business Administration graduate, hit the jackpot at first attempt predicting all 12 matches correctly. With one match cancelled from the jackpot, he was lucky to get all his selections on point to claim the six figure pay out.

Munene recalled how he placed his bets on Saturday afternoon, moments after the launch of the jackpot. “When I saw that betPawa had launched the new jackpot, and that they were also giving out free entry tickets, I immediately made my selections. I had missed out on their weekly jackpot, so I decided to give this Sunday Million Jackpot a try.”

“On my first ticket, I missed out the big prize by just one match. However, on this second one everything was on point. I received the dream call on Monday morning and I thought it was a hoax. I decided to confirm the number first and indeed it was betPawa. I shared with my mother who was in the farm and she ran into joy."

Speaking during the ceremony, betPawa country manager Dos Kariuki congratulated the winner and hailed betPawa’s innovative market products. “Over the years, our tagline has been ‘bet small win big.’"

